BlackRock Inc. Has $92.32 Million Stock Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 708,954.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,162,311 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Prudential worth $92,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Prudential by 81.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Prudential by 1,383.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Several equities analysts have commented on PUK shares. HSBC upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

