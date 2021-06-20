BlackRock Inc. Has $94.12 Million Stock Holdings in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.59% of Translate Bio worth $94,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42. Translate Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.