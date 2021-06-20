BlackRock Inc. Has $95.39 Million Stock Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.93% of Fossil Group worth $95,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,932 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $531,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $74,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,255,837 shares in the company, valued at $48,642,204.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,899 shares of company stock worth $1,353,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOSL opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $643.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

