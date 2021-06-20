BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,047 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.66% of Stride worth $95,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Stride by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 437,648 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Stride by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,734,000 after buying an additional 93,516 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Stride by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,328,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,005,000 after buying an additional 252,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stride by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,035,000 after buying an additional 840,759 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Stride by 9,469.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after buying an additional 967,000 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stride has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

LRN stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,286 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,062 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

