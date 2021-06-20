BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 806.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of BHP Group worth $88,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,138.50.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.80. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

