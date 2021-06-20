BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,838 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.52% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $84,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $162.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.74 and a one year high of $174.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

