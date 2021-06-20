BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 106.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389,589 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.05% of Purple Innovation worth $85,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,542 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,608,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,000 after purchasing an additional 252,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,118,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,844,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,599.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Purple Innovation Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

