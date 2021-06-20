BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,409,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,319 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.74% of GFL Environmental worth $84,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 764,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after buying an additional 637,096 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFL. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

