BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,646,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 361,609 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.24% of Denny’s worth $84,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Denny’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Denny’s by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Denny’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Denny’s by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Denny’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of DENN opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.80. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DENN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.