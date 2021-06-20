BlackRock Inc. Purchases 22,517 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.69% of HCI Group worth $82,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCI opened at $92.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $785.19 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.74. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $97.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $94.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

HCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

