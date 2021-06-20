BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,393,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,555 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.78% of Arcus Biosciences worth $95,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after acquiring an additional 397,786 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 348,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 219,366 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,057,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 57,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

NYSE:RCUS opened at $23.06 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $42.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,288.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.