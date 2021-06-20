BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,448,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 190,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.40% of American Vanguard worth $90,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in American Vanguard by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $82,839.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVD opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.86. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Equities analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVD. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

