BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 176.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.07% of Albertsons Companies worth $95,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 236.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 107,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,514.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 290,120 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.39. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.79.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.