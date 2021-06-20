BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.08% of BigCommerce worth $82,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,459,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after buying an additional 583,157 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,009,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,518,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIGC. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

BIGC stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.61.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $2,734,738.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,412.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,053 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,509 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

