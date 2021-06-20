BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.89% of Schneider National worth $83,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNDR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 278.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

SNDR stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNDR. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens downgraded Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.65.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

