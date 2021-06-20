BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,513,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,109 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.70% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $83,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of TR opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of -0.12. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 12.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.