BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,445,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of British American Tobacco worth $94,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

