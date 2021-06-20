BlackRock Inc. Sells 101,962 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,591,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 101,962 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.98% of Prothena worth $90,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Prothena by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.55. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $59.74.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

