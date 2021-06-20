BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,318,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,219,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.17% of Skillz at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 4,564.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,454,845 shares of company stock valued at $243,933,365 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $19.13 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 0.03.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

