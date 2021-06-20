BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,935 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 1.45% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MQT opened at $14.50 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

