Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 183,471 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 183,471 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $25,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

