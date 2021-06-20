Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.41% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $21,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,006,000 after purchasing an additional 869,079 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,196,000 after purchasing an additional 477,979 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,591,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,767,000 after acquiring an additional 430,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,905,000 after acquiring an additional 416,884 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $82.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.85.

