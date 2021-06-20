Blair William & Co. IL Buys 35,270 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.20% of Ceridian HCM worth $24,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,042,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,289,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDAY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,974.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.66.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

