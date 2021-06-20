Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,906 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $26,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $164.93 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.