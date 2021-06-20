Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 17,448 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.16% of Akamai Technologies worth $26,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,023 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,090 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,476,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,286 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $47,590,000 after acquiring an additional 354,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,364. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $114.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

