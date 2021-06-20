Blair William & Co. IL Has $23.43 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $23,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $234.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.55. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $166.12 and a twelve month high of $239.64.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

