Blair William & Co. IL Has $23.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $23,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $804,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 7,857.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 157,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,918,000 after purchasing an additional 155,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $295.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The company has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.