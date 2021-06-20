Blair William & Co. IL Has $25.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.20.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.