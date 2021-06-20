Blair William & Co. IL Has $26.59 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $26,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,079,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $475.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $494.83. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $311.27 and a 1 year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.