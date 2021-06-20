Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,996 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after purchasing an additional 305,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after buying an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $362,767,000 after buying an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $131.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

