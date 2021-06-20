Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $230.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $158.13 and a 1-year high of $237.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

