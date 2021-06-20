Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $22,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA opened at $332.96 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $351.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.16.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

