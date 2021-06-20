Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.34% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $30,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,948,000 after purchasing an additional 42,530 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,950,000 after purchasing an additional 111,965 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $198.98 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $212.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

