Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 78,087 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,087 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.75% of Cogent Communications worth $24,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,930,000 after purchasing an additional 202,323 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,497,000 after purchasing an additional 218,203 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,262,000 after buying an additional 631,541 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 781,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,737,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCOI opened at $77.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.80 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.53%.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $187,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,924 shares of company stock worth $1,127,936 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

