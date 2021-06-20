Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 8,116 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $17,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Global Payments by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $190.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.64. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 89.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

