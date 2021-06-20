Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $23,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

NYSE:FIS opened at $143.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.36. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

