Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,322 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.11% of Northern Trust worth $25,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRS opened at $109.28 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

