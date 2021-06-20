Blair William & Co. IL Sells 12,714 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,714 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $18,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $101.79 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

