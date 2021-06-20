Blair William & Co. IL Sells 15,577 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,577 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.48% of Shake Shack worth $22,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,904,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,087,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 179,621 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK opened at $94.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.21 and a beta of 1.74. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $388,905. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.83.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

