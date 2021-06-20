Blair William & Co. IL Sells 17,129 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,129 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CME Group were worth $31,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,566,000 after acquiring an additional 182,683 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 381,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,911,000 after acquiring an additional 110,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.69.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $210.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.