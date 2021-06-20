Blair William & Co. IL Sells 18,305 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,305 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.17% of Bill.com worth $20,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DCM International IV Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,795,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,018,000 after acquiring an additional 984,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,234,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,405.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after acquiring an additional 595,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $178.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -217.68 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.37, for a total transaction of $304,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,141.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,388 shares of company stock worth $20,101,774 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.71.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.