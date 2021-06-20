Blair William & Co. IL Sells 23,717 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 23,717 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.09% of The Cooper Companies worth $17,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $383.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $392.56. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.38.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

