Blair William & Co. IL Sells 40,423 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,423 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.31% of Americold Realty Trust worth $30,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after buying an additional 2,725,775 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,435,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,792,000 after buying an additional 499,041 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,241,000 after buying an additional 440,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,058,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,849,000 after buying an additional 281,924 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $227,940.00. Insiders sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

NYSE COLD opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -752.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.70. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

