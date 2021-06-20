Blair William & Co. IL Sells 6,571 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $216.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $151.35 and a 12 month high of $221.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.