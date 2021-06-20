Blair William & Co. IL Sells 710 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Target were worth $23,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $230.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $116.73 and a 52-week high of $236.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $9,144,828 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

