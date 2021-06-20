Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,791 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,791 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $28,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,836,000 after acquiring an additional 69,872 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 307,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,244,000 after buying an additional 69,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 715,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,143,000 after buying an additional 116,656 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.23.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.20. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

