Blair William & Co. IL Sells 99,114 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,114 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $17,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.