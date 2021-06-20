Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,655 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.31% of Paylocity worth $30,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Paylocity by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Paylocity by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,201,000 after acquiring an additional 99,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.63.

Shares of PCTY opened at $181.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $124.75 and a one year high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 160.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

