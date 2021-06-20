Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $16,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,642,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth $338,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

TAN opened at $82.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.