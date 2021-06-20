Blakecoin (BLC) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $22,544.09 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,563.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,249.39 or 0.06325072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $556.29 or 0.01564227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.35 or 0.00436820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00143286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.46 or 0.00740814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00429285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.60 or 0.00370036 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.